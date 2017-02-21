DRTA reveals details about upcoming annual MTO Information Night

WHITBY, Ont. — The Durham Region Transportation Association (DRTA) has announced it is hosting its annual MTO Information on March 8, 2017.

The session will feature Joe Lynch from the MTO as the guest speaker who will cover topics like: E-logs, oversized/overweight load permits, LCVs, driver training requirements, and wheel separations. Lynch will also be taking questions from the audience, the DRTA said.

To reserve your spot at this free event for members, email info@drta.ca. Organizers encourage those interested to register soon as the event sold out last year.

The event is set to take place in the Theatre Room at Abilities Centre at 5 Gordon Street in Whitby, Ont. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the session begins at 7 p.m.