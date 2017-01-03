Eaton brings FLEX Reman transmissions to Canada

GALESBURG, Mich. — Eaton is bringing its lineup of FLEX Reman transmissions into the Canadian market.

Canadian OEM dealers can now offer customers two tiers of Eaton Factory Reman products – standard reman transmissions with clutch housings and FLEX Reman transmissions with no clutch housings, says Eaton. FLEX Reman transmissions officially hit the Canadian market on January 1, 2017.

The FLEX line also includes a shipping cover and gasket that allows dealers to reuse their existing housings to enhance inventory flexibility for the stocking and servicing of a wide range of North American heavy-duty vehicles. The 18 FLEX part numbers represent approximately 90% of the replacement transmission models sold in Canada.

“FLEX eliminates the need to stock the entire portfolio of Eaton replacement transmissions yet still allows participants to maintain a healthy inventory with a wide range of available torque ratings for multiple trucking applications,” said Bill Fouch, manager, aftermarket marketing, Eaton. “Fleets also benefit from the FLEX program’s competitive pricing and enhanced access to the many models that are available through the program.”

Eaton added that same day and next day shipments will take place from Eaton distribution centers in Airdrie, Alberta; Moncton, New Brunswick; and Ottawa and Brampton, Ontario.

The standard FLEX transmission warranty in Canada provides nationwide coverage of two years/unlimited mileage. The warranty may be extended to three years/unlimited mileage with the purchase and installation of a Genuine Eaton clutch and Eaton-approved lubricant under the Eaton Bundled Warranty program.