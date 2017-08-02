Edmonton company to maintain Alberta’s road weather information system

EDMONTON, Alta. – Edmonton’s Campbell Scientific Canada has signed a multi-year contract to take over the maintenance of Alberta’s 152 road weather information, camera, and digital messaging systems.

As part of the Road Weather Information System (RWIS) contract between Amec Foster Wheeler and Alberta Transportation, the effort is vital for ensuring the safety of motorists on the province’s highway system, enhancing roadway maintenance efficiency, and reducing the environmental impact.

“Our goal as a company has always been to provide the best measurement possible and we’re extremely excited to apply that principle in our own backyard,” said Campbell Scientific Canada president and CEO Brian Day. “We live and breathe the weather in this province every day, so we understand what Albertans deal with and we look forward to playing a role in the safety of Alberta’s roads for the foreseeable future.”

Alberta’s weather information network includes 112 road weather information stations, 10 mobile road weather stations, 17 digital messaging signs, 10 road camera stations, and 3 road condition warning stations.

The contract includes the possibility of installing up to 20 new stations over the next five years on Calgary’s Stoney Trail and Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive.

Alberta’s RWIS network gathers road and weather information in real-time and reports on current conditions and forecasts, which helps road maintenance personnel plan and prepare for weather events, and drivers plan trips to ensure safe travel.