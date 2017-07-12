Express Mondor event helps raise $27k for breast cancer research

LANORAIE, Que. — Express Mondor raised $27,000 last month at its annual golf tournament and gala evening in support of the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

Express Mondor has helped fund the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation’s research and support initiatives for people with breast cancer for four years. Over the last four years, it has helped donate more than $107,000 to the foundation.

“My sister Marie-Claude has been working at Express Mondor for several years. I suffered from breast cancer three years ago, and I’m facing this tough challenge once again,” said

Martine Leduc. “With advances in research, more and more women have seen their life extended. I sincerely thank all those who participated in this Express Mondor Tournament

and helped support the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation’s activities”.

“The Foundation is delighted to be able to count on Express Mondor’s support. The amount raised this year once again testifies to its senior management’s commitment to our cause. This gesture, as well as the messages conveyed during the event, contribute to advancing breast cancer research, raising awareness and changing attitudes about this disease,” said Karine Iseult Ippersiel, vice-president, development, partnerships, and strategic alliances at the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We’re extremely proud to help raise funds for the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation,” said Billy Mondor, vice-president of business development at Express Mondor. “Every

year, we are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response from our employees, our partners and many of our clients who are willing to get involved in our fundraising event.

The tournament offers a unique opportunity to rally together to help beat this disease.”