Fleet Complete acquires BigRoad

TORONTO, Ont. — Fleet Complete has acquired BigRoad, a provider of hours-of-service (HOS) and compliance solutions.

The acquisition will now enable Fleet Complete to offer an ELD compliance platform, it said.

BigRoad is based in Waterloo, Ont. and was founded to address the new HOS regulations imposed on the trucking industry. The company released one of the first mobile HOS applications, BigRoad Mobile App, and today, with over 480,000 downloads, it is the most downloaded HOS application available.

“We are very excited about this acquisition,” said Jake McGuire, vice-president of sales, marketing, and customer success at BigRoad, “BigRoad is an established leader in the HOS and ELD compliance space and now, supported by the Fleet Complete IoT platform, I am confident we will continue to exceed customer expectations by providing the best ELD and connected vehicle solution on the market.”

Fleet Complete’s acquisition of BigRoad is part of the company’s explosive growth, following its expansion into Europe in 2015 and Australia in 2016.

“BigRoad is an impressive organization that has had a laser focus on creating the industry’s leading product for ELD compliance,” said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. “Outperforming the competition in usability and connectivity, BigRoad’s driver-friendly and feature-rich application will be a great complement to our integrated platform, giving Fleet Complete customers the most reliable top-of-the-line HOS solution.”

For more information on Fleet Complete, visit fleetcomplete.com and for more information on BigRoad, visit bigroad.com