Fleet Engineers’ AeroFlap cleared of patent infringement

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Fleet Engineers announced today it has been cleared of patent infringement.

According to court documents in the matter of Fleet Engineers v. Tarun Surti and Mudguard Technologies, Fleet Engineers alleged Mudguard committed tortious interference with business relationships, while Mudguard counterclaimed patent infringement and breach of contract against Fleet Engineers.

In the summary judgment decision, dated June 8, 2017, the Hon. Paul L. Maloney ruled that the Fleet Engineers AeroFlap does not infringe US Patent No. RE44,755, and also

denied Mudguard’s counterclaims.

“We are pleased with the Court’s decision, which affirmed our longstanding belief that the AeroFlap did not infringe Mudguard’s patent,” said Wes Eklund, CEO of Fleet Engineers.

AeroFlap, one of Fleet Engineers’ many spray control products, replaces standard mudflaps with a unique slotted design. Benefits of AeroFlap® include increased fuel efficiency and reduced road spray, which saves money and increases safety due to increased visibility during wet conditions.