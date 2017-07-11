Fleet Engineers names new v.p. of sales and marketing

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Fleet Engineers announced today that Bob Montgomery has joined the company as vice-president of sales and marketing.

Montgomery brings 20 years of trucking industry leadership experience in product management, strategic marketing, and general management. He has brought to market dozens of new products and feature enhancements in asset management, tire pressure management, and aerodynamics, Fleet Engineers said.

Most recently, Montgomery led the innovative tire & mileage solutions business unit at Stemco as vice-president general manager.