FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index declines in December

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index (TCI) for December declined from November to a reading of 2.9.

The index for December reflects the soft conditions that have plagued the industry for the latter half of 2016.

FTR says the January index will likely hit rock bottom ahead of a hoped-for bounce in 2017. As detailed in the February issue of the Truckers Update, FTR is confident that trucking conditions are nearing an inflection point toward the positive, with a steady increase in capacity utilization that will tighten prices as we move further into the new year.