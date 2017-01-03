Glasvan Great Dane to control temperature in 2017

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Glasvan Great Dane announced today that it is now spec’ing ThermoGuard as a standard option on all its new in-stock tandem high cube swing door refrigerated trailers.
“Continuing to offer more value to our customers is consistent with our approach to providing better equipment and better service,” said George Cobham Jr., vice-president sales and marketing at Glasvan Great Dane. “The ThermoGuard liner is a proven performer and has many advantages, with the most critical being it works to retain the trailer’s insulating capability as the equipment ages.”
Key benefits of Glasvan Great Dane’s ThermoGuard liner include:
In addition to in-stock equipment for immediate delivery, Glasvan Great Dane will continue to custom-order trailers to specific customer requirements and can offer the ThermoGuard liner as an option on all production order Great Dane reefer trailer equipment.
