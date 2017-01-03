Glasvan Great Dane to control temperature in 2017

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Glasvan Great Dane announced today that it is now spec’ing ThermoGuard as a standard option on all its new in-stock tandem high cube swing door refrigerated trailers.

“Continuing to offer more value to our customers is consistent with our approach to providing better equipment and better service,” said George Cobham Jr., vice-president sales and marketing at Glasvan Great Dane. “The ThermoGuard liner is a proven performer and has many advantages, with the most critical being it works to retain the trailer’s insulating capability as the equipment ages.”

Key benefits of Glasvan Great Dane’s ThermoGuard liner include:

Helps to control temperature integrity and helps maintain insulation performance as the trailer ages

Reduces operational costs by helping reduce cooling unit run-time, reducing cooling unit maintenance and reducing cooling unit diesel fuel burn

Strong, durable and puncture resistant, nearly three times the puncture resistance of traditional liners

Controls reefer trailer weight gain as the trailer ages, due to the best moisture intrusion barrier properties that protect the trailer insulation

Extends the useful life of the trailer, increasing trailer productivity and improving resale value

In addition to in-stock equipment for immediate delivery, Glasvan Great Dane will continue to custom-order trailers to specific customer requirements and can offer the ThermoGuard liner as an option on all production order Great Dane reefer trailer equipment.