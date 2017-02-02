Goodyear expands Total Solution

AKRON, Ohio – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced today that is expanding its Total Solution line to include the Endurance LHD premium long-haul tire, a new service management tool and more.

“These items and other elements of the Goodyear Total Solution are on display during this week’s 2017 Customer Conference in Orlando, Fla.,” said Gary Medalis, marketing director, Goodyear.

The new Goodyear Endurance LHD premium long-haul tire, is set to launch later in 2017, and three new, SmartWay-approved Kelly Armorsteel long-haul tires will also be part of Total Solution.

Also added to Total Solution is the 24/7 Goodyear-Fleet HQ Emergency Roadside Service program, which helps trucks that have been immobilized by road hazards return to service quickly.

“The Goodyear-Fleet HQ Emergency Roadside Service program, which enjoyed a record year in 2016, is powered by the Goodyear Smart Tech App,” said Medalis. “The Smart Tech App is helping our servicing dealers drive down roll-times to help trucks return to service more quickly.”

“Goodyear is the only tire company that offers the Total Solution of trusted products, a nationwide network, reliable services and fleet management tools – all designed to help fleets lower their operating costs,” Medalis added.