Gordon Food Services announces new referral program

HAMILTON, Ont. – Gordon Food Services (GFS) announced recently that it is rolling out a new referral incentive program exclusive to TTSAO Full Member Schools.

The incentive program will run from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

GFS is offering a $750 referral incentive for the first five drivers that are referred by TTSAO Full Member schools and $1000 for any consecutive hires thereafter up to March 31, 2018. The referred driver must complete six months of full-time employment with GFS for the school to eligible.

“This has been on the table for years at the TTSAO; more than 20 years to be more specific,” added Ed Popkie, president of 5th Wheel Training Institute and current director on the TTSAO Board. “The concept of being remunerated for referring quality graduates to companies was first presented to the TTSAO Board years ago by schools in the USA, as a way to further enhance partnerships with carriers as well as generating another source of income for the schools. This model is used to assisted carriers with recruitment campaigns during times of low supply and high demand for drivers.”

TTSAO member schools interested in participating in the incentive program can e-mail resumes to the Human Resources department at Gordon Food scott.gates@gfs.com or careers.ontario@gfs.com.