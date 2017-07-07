Healthy Team launches photo contests

LONDON, Ont. – Throughout the month of July Healthy Team, along with partners NAL Insurance, TA Petro and ONE2, is holding two photo contests for the trucking industry in hopes the contest will raise awareness for driver health and wellness through participant submitted photo.

The first photo contest is sponsored by NAL Insurance. To enter this contest, take a picture of your company team (staff and/or drivers) doing something to raise awareness for health in the trucking industry. Examples include a photo of your staff flexing, doing group exercises, or anything creative and health-related that you can think of! All photos must be sent to contest@healthyteam.com to enter. All photo entries will be displayed on www.healthyteam.com and the team photo with the most likes/votes in July will be featured in a Truck News advertisement valued at $3,000.

The second photo contest is specifically for drivers and is sponsored by TA Petro and ONE20. To enter this photo contest, take a picture of your clean truck, a beautiful view on the road, or anything that shows the trucking lifestyle in a positive light. Be creative and show off what you love about the industry. All photos must be sent to contest@healthyteam.com to enter. All photo entries will be displayed on www.healthyteam.com and the photo with the most likes during the month of July will win a $300 in TA Petro gift cards and a ONE20 Driver Samsung Tablet.

“The goal of these photo contests is to showcase unique images captured of the trucking industry and to raise awareness for driver health and wellness,” said Aaron Lindsay, v.p. of marketing with HealthyTeam.com.

If you have any questions about the contest or driver health & wellness, email info@healthyteam.com.