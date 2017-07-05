Highlight opens Los Angeles-area terminal

TORONTO, Ont. — Highlight Motor Group announced today that its U.S. division has opened a terminal in La Mirada, Calif.
The new terminal was opened to help consolidate less-than-truckload and full truckload service between Canada, the eastern U.S. and Los Angeles area, the company said.
“Our La Mirada terminal is a direct response to customers telling us they want more options, better service, and faster transit times to and from this region,” said Kirk Kalinitchenko, president of Highlight Motor Group. “Having a physical location here with a staff who truly understands the market is a distinct advantage for us and for our customers.”
Kalinitchenko added that David Kilkenny has been named general manager, Steven Ralls has been named business development manager, and Roman Molina, dispatch supervisor.
“We’re positioned to deliver the solutions our customers expect, including daily service to Los Angeles,” Kalinitchenko said. “It’s another example of our commitment to delivering efficient, cost-effective transportation wherever our clients need us.”
The new terminal is located at 15501 Heron Ave. in La Mirada.
