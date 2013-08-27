Highway Thru Hell reality show returning to Discovery Sept. 3

TORONTO, Ont. — The second season of the hugely popular Canadian TV series Highway Thru Hell will take to the air Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. on Discovery Channel, the producers have announced.

Last year’s series set the record for the number one series premiere in Discovery’s history, according to the producers.

The series follows heavy tow operators in B.C. as they respond to incidents involving commercial trucks.

New this season: Scott Bird, a new senior driver will challenge some of the veterans on Jamie Davis’ crew; a new competing rescue operation sets up shop on the mountain, forcing Davis to take his company in a new direction; the show will debut a new approach to CGI elements that will recreate and explain the dynamics of crashes; and four special ‘reloaded’ episodes will air, including bonus content, including best viewer Tweets.