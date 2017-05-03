Humber College names new manager of Truck Driver Training Program

TORONTO, Ont. – Humber College has named James A. Pattison its new manager of the Truck Driver Training Program at the college’s Transportation Training Centre.

Humber said Pattison has extensive experience in negotiation, transportation training, accident investigation, as well as comprehensive knowledge of compliance and

transportation-related government legislation. Before accepting the position at Humber, Pattison was manager of Coach Operations for Great Canadian Coaches and the

manager of Safety and Training for Veolia Transportation under contract with York Region Transit.

He has also worked for Pacific Western Transportation and consulted for Zurich North America.

As well, he was previously the Chairman of the Safety Committee at the Ontario Motor Coach Association, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Motor Vehicle Safety Association.