International introduces RH Series regional haul truck

MONTREAL, Que. — International Truck today launched its new RH Series regional haul tractor at ExpoCam.

The Class 8 tractor is powered by the new International A26 12.4-liter engine.

“The new International HR Series continues out commitment to build trucks that lead the industry in uptime,” said Bill Kozek, president, truck and parts, with Navistar. “We are confident this truck will continue to build on our momentum and be successful in the regional haul market.”

New features include: cab wiring with all-new harnessing and an in-cab power distribution module that’s inside the truck, away from the elements; ergonomic placement of key service points; and a single canister aftertreatment system that’s 60% smaller and 40% lighter for easier servicing.

Drivers will appreciate redesigned side windows and mirrors, which contribute to better visibility. The truck also features a large swept-back windshield and aerodynamic sloped hood for better forward visibility. The truck provides an inside wheel cut of up to 50 degrees and a curb-to-curb turning radius of just 27 feet, 10 inches, the company says.

Hundreds of drivers were interviewed when designing the truck.

“We drew upon the expertise of drivers to ensure that the RH Series is the most driver-centric Class 8 regional haul vehicle we’ve ever built,” said Denny Mooney, senior vice-president, global product development with Navistar. “Many of our customers tell us that their number one challenge is attracting and retaining drivers, which is why we put so much effort into understanding and responding to drivers’ needs. These improvements also contribute to increased driver ease of use that will boost the vehicle’s productivity.”

The RH Series will be offered in configurations including: day cab; 56-inch low-roof sleeper; 56-inch high-rise sleeper; day cab with roof fairing; and 56-inch high-rise sleeper with roof fairing. The company is taking orders now and production will begin in June.