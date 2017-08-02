June volumes hit record high: TransCore

TORONTO, Ont. — TransCore Link Logistics Canadian load volumes continued its impressive performance as the freight index, a measure of total truckload freight spot market volumes, rose nine per cent in June compared to May 2017.

Compared to last year, volumes in June rose 45% year-over-year, easily surpassing all previously recorded load volumes recorded for the month. Also noteworthy, when compared to any month in any given year, June 2017 volumes were the second highest ever recorded in history. The highest record was set in March 2014.

To date, load activity has been up and down in the first half of the year. After an April decline, volumes underwent a late spring rally turning higher in May and then again in June, topping at an all-time high to end the first half of 2017.

The second quarter of 2017 improved seven percent compared to the previous quarter, and improved by 38% year-over-year, compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Intra-Canada Loads accounted for 25% of the total volumes and jumped by 36% year-over-year.

Cross-border loads postings represented 72% of the data submitted by Loadlink users and showed significant increases. Loads leaving Canada to the U.S. increased by 32%, and

loads entering Canada were up 56%.

Equipment capacity

June 2017’s truck-to-load ratio decreased even further, reaching 1.75 trucks for every load, the lowest ratio since January 2015 and a 42% improvement from the same time last year. Meanwhile, equipment postings decreased six per cent month-over-month and 16% year-over-year.