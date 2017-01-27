Kathleen Wynne to halt Tory’s plan to toll DVP, Gardiner

TORONTO, Ont. — Tolls might not be coming to Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway as soon as Mayor John Tory planned.

According to the Toronto Star, Premier Kathleen Wynne is going to be pledging more transit funding sometime Friday at the Richmond Hill bus yard. The Star said that Wynne will not give Toronto council — who backed the Mayor’s plan to impose tolls fully — permission to impose the tolls on the highways.

CBC reported that an insider told them that Wynne believes the Mayor’s plan for tolls “isn’t affordable” for drivers when they lack alternatives for commuting to downtown Toronto.

The Star also reported that Mayor Tory won’t be attending the announcement. The Mayor’s office released a statement last night that read: “Toronto city council sent a very clear message: We have a plan to make much-needed investments in transit that will help fix traffic congestion in Toronto and throughout the region.