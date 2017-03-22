Kenworth brings deals, product enhancements to MATS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kenworth achieved its all-time record heavy-duty market share in 2016, at 15.1%, highlighting a strong year for the company.

Its market share in the medium-duty segment was 8.6%. It also took pride in growing the penetration of the Paccar MX engine in its trucks to 47%. And its TruckTech+ remote diagnostics platform reached 1.5 billion miles. Those were some of the highlights listed by Mike Dozier, Paccar vice-president and Kenworth general manager, when he addressed the truck press at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Kenworth also announced new options and offerings. Among them was the new Kenworth T880S set-forward axle vocational truck, which just entered production. It’s designed for ready-mix, dump and mobile crane applications and broadens Kenworth’s T880 vocational truck line.

The T880S comes standard with the Paccar MX-13 engine with up to 510 hp and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque. The MX-11 is also offered for weight-sensitive applications, providing a 400-lb weight savings.

Kenworth also announced it is offering the Allison TC10 automatic transmission in its T680 and T880 models. The transmission provides 10 forward and two reverse speeds and features a torque converter that allows for uninterrupted power shifting. It is approved for gross combination weights of up to 110,000 lbs.

Also new, is TruckTech+ Service Management, which provides fleets with greater insight into the service performed on their vehicles. Powered by Decisiv, the new platform provides dealers with detailed chassis information, parts catalogs, service bulletins, warranty and repair history so that they can make decisions and diagnose repairs more quickly and efficiently.

An integrated fleet portal will allow fleets to manage their service events.

Kenworth also announced at the Mid-America Trucking Show a special $1,000 rebate on T680 trucks spec’d with the Driver’s Studio sleeper cab. The package includes premium features, such as a swivel passenger seat and table, LED lighting, swivel TV mount, a drawer-style fridge and ample storage.

The $1,000 rebate is available on trucks ordered with the Driver’s Studio sleeper before Apr. 14 and will apply to the first 100 units ordered.

Kenworth also announced enhancements to its certified pre-owned truck program in the US and Canada. To qualify for the program, pre-owned Class 8 trucks must be four years old or newer, have less than 450,000 miles on them and pass a 150-point inspection. If equipped with a Paccar MX-13 engine, the truck comes with a one-year, 125,000-mmile warranty covering 105 components.

Trucks purchased under the program also come with a 90-day buyer assurance warranty, the company announced.