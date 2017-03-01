Kenworth gives out Dealer Awards

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth doled out its Dealer Awards to its best dealers in Canada and the US recently.

The awards were given out at its recent dealer meeting in Indian Wells, California.

Kenworth Montréal received its first-ever Gold Award and has earned four previous silver awards over the past decade. The dealer retailed more than 430 new Kenworth trucks, had an outstanding Paccar engine mix, and achieved high medium duty, Paccar Financial share, and parts sales.

As well, 15 Silver Awards were given out during the meeting, two of which went to Canadian dealers. Kenwoth Maska and Kenworth Amos were the two Canadian silver winners.

The 2016 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award for the United States and Canada went to Wisconsin Kenworth. It is the second time in the past four years that Wisconsin Kenworth was chosen for the coveted award.

“Wisconsin Kenworth has a culture of exceeding customer expectations in every aspect of our business relationships. Our belief is that if we do that well, sales take care of themselves,” emphasized Jim Moeller, CEO of CSM Companies, Wisconsin Kenworth’s parent company. CSM operates 15 Kenworth dealerships in Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas, and Nebraska. “We strive to look at each customer’s business through their eyes, which provides us with a clear understanding of what’s important to them – maximizing uptime and creating an ownership experience that drives the lowest cost of operation for their fleet. We do this through initiatives such as executing rapid service assessment within two hours, providing extended dealer service hours at all of our facilities, expanding service capacity with the best in the industry trained technicians all housed in world class facilities such as our new 77,000 square-foot full-service dealership in Madison, Wisconsin. Our customers are also supported by the CSM customer support team whose focused mission is to keep our customers on the road and not in service bays.”

Mike Clark, CSM Truck Division president, added, “Our product support team helps customers navigate their trucks through a service event quickly. For example, Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostic technology is used to pinpoint those occasions when customers need additional assistance, whether their truck is in our shop or in a shop across the country. To exceed customer expectations, we continue to grow our business where customers want and need us to grow, expand the number of trained technicians and service bays, and utilize the best technology tools.”