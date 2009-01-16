Kenworth Grand Falls opens new facility in New Brunswick

GRAND FALLS, N.B. — Kenworth Grand Falls has opened a new parts and service location in New Brunswick.

The nearly 10,000 sq.-ft. Kenworth Grand Falls facility is strategically located just off Highways 1 and 2 in a key logging area, according to officials. Both highways are major truck routes running through northwestern New Brunswick into the US, Quebec and Western Canada. The dealership has six service bays and a parts department.



“The new Kenworth Grand Falls dealership will focus especially on providing outstanding Kenworth PremierCare parts and service support to vocational customers operating in agriculture, freight transportation, logging, and construction,” said Jean-Louis Thériault, president of Kenworth Grand Falls.



Kenworth Grand Falls is located at 291 Madawaska Road in Grand Falls. The dealership is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The phone number is 506-473-3174.