Truck News

News

Kenworth Grand Falls opens new facility in New Brunswick

GRAND FALLS, N.B. -- Kenworth Grand Falls has opened a new parts and service location in New Brunswick.The nearly 1...

GRAND FALLS, N.B. — Kenworth Grand Falls has opened a new parts and service location in New Brunswick.

The nearly 10,000 sq.-ft. Kenworth Grand Falls facility is strategically located just off Highways 1 and 2 in a key logging area, according to officials. Both highways are major truck routes running through northwestern New Brunswick into the US, Quebec and Western Canada. The dealership has six service bays and a parts department.
 
“The new Kenworth Grand Falls dealership will focus especially on providing outstanding Kenworth PremierCare parts and service support to vocational customers operating in agriculture, freight transportation, logging, and construction,” said Jean-Louis Thériault, president of Kenworth Grand Falls.
 
Kenworth Grand Falls is located at 291 Madawaska Road in Grand Falls. The dealership is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The phone number is 506-473-3174.


Truck News

Truck News

Truck News is Canada's leading trucking newspaper - news and information for trucking companies, owner/operators, truck drivers and logistics professionals working in the Canadian trucking industry.
All posts by
Print this page

Related Posts



1 Comment » for Kenworth Grand Falls opens new facility in New Brunswick
  1. UTILITY TRAILER SALES OF BOISE says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Hello,

    Please send me an email address to send a Request for Credit Reference.

    Reply

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*