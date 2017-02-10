Kenworth names 2017 Dealer Council

The council features eight prominent executives — two from Canada — that represent the more than 380 Kenworth dealerships in North America.
The council works in partnership with Kenworth to help provide leading-edge customer support throughout the dealer network with the Kenworth PremierCareand Kenworth PremierCare Gold Certified programs.
Kenworth Council members are:
In addition, Tom Bertolino of NorCal Kenworth in Sacramento, California, serves as the Kenworth line representative for the American Truck Dealers (ATD).
Have your say: