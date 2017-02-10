Truck News

News

Kenworth names 2017 Dealer Council

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth Truck Company has named its 2017 Kenworth Dealer Council members.

The council features eight prominent executives — two from Canada — that represent the more than 380 Kenworth dealerships in North America.

The council works in partnership with Kenworth to help provide leading-edge customer support throughout the dealer network with the Kenworth PremierCareand Kenworth PremierCare Gold Certified programs.

Kenworth Council members are:

  • Chairman – Will Bruser, Truckworx Kenworth, Birmingham, Alabama;
  • Mike Clark, Wisconsin Kenworth, Madison, Wisconsin;
  • Boyd McConnachie, Inland Kenworth, Burnaby, British Columbia;
  • Mike Nagle, Bayview Kenworth, St. John, New Brunswick;
  • Scott Oliphant, Kenworth of Louisiana, Gray, Louisiana;
  • Dan Penksa, Kenworth Northeast Group, Buffalo, New York; and Tim Spurgeon, MHC Kenworth, Leawood, Kansas.

In addition, Tom Bertolino of NorCal Kenworth in Sacramento, California, serves as the Kenworth line representative for the American Truck Dealers (ATD).

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*