KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth Truck Company has revealed its 2017 Kenworth Parts Council and has named Jo Frost of Edmonton Kenworth its Chairwoman.

The council focuses on further enhancing parts quality and customer support for truck operators and fleets.

Kenworth Parts Council members for 2017 are:

Chairwoman – Jo Frost, Edmonton Kenworth, Leduc, Alb.;

Cory Anderson, MHC Kenworth, Leawood, Kan.;

Eric Bontrager, Wisconsin Kenworth, Windsor, Wis.;

Samuel Letendre, Kenworth Maska, La Presentation, Que.;

Lisa Nichols, Kenworth of Columbus, Hilliard, Ohio;

Jeremy Thompson, Kenworth Northwest, SeaTac, Wash.;

Jeff Weaver, Truckworx Kenworth, Birmingham, Ala.;

Clayton Zuchotzki, GreatWest Kenworth, Calgary, Alb.;

and Kenworth Dealer Council representative Tim Spurgeon, MHC Kenworth, Leawood, Kan.

