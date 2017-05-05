Kenworth to put Everyday Heroes Truck up for auction

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Kenworth announced today that it will be auctioning its T680 Everyday Heroes Truck at the Ritchie Bros. auction in Phoenix on June 20.

The special Kenworth T680 has a retail value of $157,000, and features a 76-inch sleeper, 485-hp PaccarMX-13 engine, and Eaton Fuller Advantage 10-speed automated transmission. Interested parties can bid on the truck in person, online, or by proxy. Bidders can register in advance at www.rbauction.com/heavy-equipment-auctions/phoenix-az-2017193#map-and-directions-pane or call Ritchie Bros. at (602) 269-5631.

Proceeds from the sale go directly to Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) – a non-profit devoted to stopping human trafficking by educating, mobilizing, and empowering the nation’s truck drivers and rest stop employees.

According to Don Blake, Inland Kenworth’s new truck sales manager in the Phoenix area, there has been a lot of interest in the truck. “It’s been an industry project with sponsors who all care deeply about putting an end to human trafficking,” he said. “We’re hoping the winning bid will exceed the value of the truck, so even more money can go to TAT.”