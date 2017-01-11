Kinedyne expands Alabama facility

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Kinedyne announced recently that it’s close to completing a major relocation, consolidation and expansion effort designed to make the company more efficient, competitive and responsive to its customers’ needs.

The expanded 200,000-square-foot Alabama facility will now house a wide range of employees specializing in engineering, manufacturing, quality control, supply chain management, customer service and government contracts. The move came as a result of a strategic plan initiated by the company’s leadership, aimed at achieving gains in overall speed, efficiency, productivity and improvements resulting from a unified corporate culture.

“Ours is an extremely competitive marketplace,” Steve Atzeni, vice-president of North American Operations for Kinedyne said. “This consolidation of talent and resources will help Kinedyne stay as competitive in the next 50 years as it has been for the last 50.”

Previous to the move, the company’s engineering and quality control functions primarily resided at its Branchburg, New Jersey and Lawrence, Kansas locations, while manufacturing, quality control, supply chain management, customer service and government contract staff were spread across locations in Kansas, Nevada and Alabama.

“Our previous geographic separation made higher levels of collaboration, teamwork and productivity more challenging,” Atzeni said. “There is something to be said for being able to sit around a table and communicate with your colleagues face to face in the same room.”

The company maintains offices in all previous locations, with the exception of Kansas, and some staff took advantage of relocation options. Even with the closing of the Kansas facility, Kinedyne expects the net increase in jobs to total about 40 new positions in Prattville, resulting from the growth of business opportunities nationwide.

“In addition to the tremendous efforts of our executive and local management teams, the state of Alabama, the county of Autauga and the city of Prattville have helped to make this move a true success story for everyone involved,” Dan Schlotterbeck, president of Kinedyne said. “A robust business climate combined with exemplary state, county and municipal support made our choice to invest in this location the right one for our business to benefit and add value in the long term for our customers.”

Supply chain management and customer service staff, considered critical to serving customer needs, are just now completing the relocation process. Extra effort is being made to both maintain and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of these two important departments.