Mack certifies 100th Uptime Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks announced today that it certified its 100th dealer location as a Mack Certified Uptime Center – an accreditation signifying the dealer has met stringent requirements to better improve service and help keep customers’ trucks up and running.

Mack began distinguishing dealerships that achieved the guidelines to be a Mack Certified Uptime Center in January 2016.

“Attaining 100 Mack Certified Uptime Centers in a relatively short amount of time exemplifies how Mack dealerships are committed to going above and beyond to best meet the needs of customers,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice-president of sales for Mack Trucks North America. “We have many more dealerships in the pipeline for this certification, and I’m pleased to see dealers dedicating resources to better manage uptime and obtain this distinction.”

Mack Certified Uptime Centers feature “uptime bays” reserved specifically for trucks with service and repair tasks requiring less than four hours of work. Customers with vehicles needing a quick repair are rapidly diagnosed, serviced and returned to work, increasing efficiency at the dealership and improving a customer’s ROI.

Results show that Mack Certified Uptime Centers helped increase shop efficiency by 24 percent and reduce check-in time by more than 40 minutes.