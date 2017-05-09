NEW ORLEANS , La. – Mack Truck’s refuse cabover, the Mack LR is now available in a 4×2 configuration the company announced this week at WasteExpo 2017.

The new configuration gives customers a lighter, more maneuverable option for refuse collection, Mack said during the announcement.

“The LR model was initially available as a 6×4 only, but some customers needed improved maneuverability that only a 4×2 configuration could offer,” said Curtis Dorwart, Mack refuse product manager. “With the addition of a 4×2 LR model, we’re pleased to meet the needs of an even wider range of refuse custome rs.”

With a shorter wheelbase and tighter turning radius, the 4×2 LR model has the ability to fit into alleys and other small spaces. The 4×2 LR model is also lighter than its 6×4 counterpart, improving handling.The LR model was also designed with expansive front glass to provide greater visibility. Wrap-around rear cab corner windows we also added to improve visibility and safety.

In addition, Mack Trucks also announced today at WasteExpo that Mack Over The Air will now be avialable on refuse vehicles including the Mack 2018 Granite, TerraPro and LR models equipped with Mack 2017 GHG engines. Mack OTA allows customers to update software without disrupting their schedules, improving efficiency and increasing uptime.

“Mack refuse customers can plan for software updates and schedule them when it’s most convenient,” said David Pardue, vice-president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack Trucks. “Refuse applications demand real-time service and support because they have to be up and running and on time. Mack OTA is the next step in our uptime journey.”

Mack OTA will be available on 2018 Mack LR models equipped with a Mack engine with the availability of GuardDog Connect beginning in the third quarter of 2017. Mack OTA for the TerraPro and Granite models is also planned for later in 2017.