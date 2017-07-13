Mack Trucks teases new highway truck

GREENSBORO, NC – In preparation for the highly anticipated debut of its next-generation highway model, Mack Trucks recently launched a campaign featuring sneak-peek photos, behind-the-scenes video, and other exclusive material.

Visitors to www.macktrucks.com/newmack can sign up to receive notifications as new content is posted, as well as claim an invitation to watch the launch of the new product via a live video stream on Sept. 13.

“We have a long and storied history of building trucks that our customers can depend on, and I can tell you that this new model proudly carries on that tradition,” said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice-president of global brand management and marketing. “We’ve only just started to flow information about the new offer into the market, but the response has already been tremendous, and we look forward to continuing to unveil more in the weeks leading up to the launch on Sept. 13.”

In addition to the new highway model, an all-new interior will be coming to Mack’s construction-focused Granite models. A separate landing page has been created at www.macktrucks.com/mackcomfort with related content.

Two hashtags have been set to capture reactions from fans and customers. Social media posts with the hashtags #NewMack and #MackComfort will be collected and displayed on each landing page to highlight reactions to the new truck and new Granite interior.

“We encourage folks not only to sign up for a sneak peek, but also to share their thoughts about what they’re seeing,” Walsh said. “We want to hear how people react to our new products as we move toward an historic day for Mack and our customers.”

Additional videos and other content will be posted weekly from now until the launch event on Sept. 13.

To automatically receive updates, please visit www.macktrucks.com/newmack or www.macktrucks.com/mackcomfort, and sign in with your e-mail address, Facebook or LinkedIn account.