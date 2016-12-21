Mackie Moving Systems joins network of Atlas Canada

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Atlas Canada revealed recently that it has added Mackie Moving Systems as an agent of the company effective March 1, 2017.

According to a release, Mackie will represent Atlas in Calgary, Edmonton, Mississauga, Whitby, Halifax, Middleton and Fredericton through its head office in Oshawa, Ontario providing household moving (residential and corporate) and storage (long-term and short-term) services.

“As a world-class van line, Atlas continues to showcase its status as a leader in the moving and storage industry,” said Scott Mackie, CEO of Mackie Moving Systems Corporation. “We are thrilled to join the Atlas network and provide the level of quality that is synonymous with the Atlas brand.”

Mackie is a fifth generation, family-owned Canadian business founded in 1928. As one of Canada’s largest moving companies Mackie Moving Systems provides local, long distance and international household goods relocations including short and long-term storage services. Mackie offers customized solutions to corporations and individuals worldwide, all while developing long-standing client partnerships.

“Associating with Mackie Moving Systems will provide a tremendous boost in operational capacity for the Atlas agency family and our valued clients in the household goods moving industry in Canada” said Barry Schellenberg, president & COO of Atlas Canada. “They are an 88-year-old organization which shares Atlas’ passion for quality service and client satisfaction.”