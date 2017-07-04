Michelin applauds Saskatchewan law allowing wide-base singles

LAVAL, Que. –– Michelin Canada welcomed the news of Saskatchewan now allowing wide-base single tires on its roads.

The Government of Saskatchewan, Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure, and the Saskatchewan Trucking Association, who worked collaboratively for the province to become Canada’s fourth to enact regulations that permit the trucking industry to increase hauling and payload capacity, while reducing its carbon footprint. The total payload increase from 7,700 kg per axle to 8,500 kg allows the industry to adopt fuel-efficient wide-base single heavy-truck tires and to operate at competitive weight limits, while decreasing fuel consumption and green-house gas emissions for the environment.

According to Michelin, new generation technology uses a single, wide tire (445 mm and 455 mm) to replace conventional dual tires on trucks. Substituting this technology for conventional dual tires yields an estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) impact equivalent to removing 1.8 cars off the road for every heavy truck. New Generation Wide Base Single Tires (NGWBST) tires also consume less petroleum in their production and less fuel on the road. Heavy trucks expend an estimated one in every three tanks of fuel to overcome the rolling resistance of the tires alone, which is improved with wide-base single tires.

“Michelin just recently hosted MOVIN’ON, the Global Summit on Sustainable Mobility, for the first time here in Canada. So we are particularly encouraged to see that Saskatchewan is implementing an environmentally friendly approach to commercial mobility, which also helps the trucking sector improve its competitiveness,” said Jeff MacLean, president, Michelin North America (Canada). “Accelerating the adoption of New Generation Wide Base Single Tires is one important way that government and industry can use innovative technologies to help drive Canada’s clean-growth agenda.”

Wide base single tires have been available in North America since 2000. Load parity was implemented in 2009 in Quebec and in 2008 in Ontario. In 2015, Manitoba revised regulations pertaining to trucks travelling provincial highways that meet national load ratings.