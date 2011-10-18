Michelin North America appoints new president, chairman

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Michelin North America has a new chairman and president in the form of 29-year Michelin veteran Pete Selleck. He succeeds Richard “Dick” Wilkerson, who is retiring to become chairman emeritus.

Selleck assumes responsibility for coordinating all Michelin activities in Canada, Mexico and the US. He returns to Greenville, S.C., from the Michelin Group’s global headquarters in Clermont-Ferrand, France, where he has served as president of Michelin’s global Truck Tires division since January 2006. In that role, he was responsible for 30% of Michelin’s revenues, and established Michelin Durable Technologies to leapfrog truck tire performance by incorporating multiple innovations in each tire across the product line.

“Pete has a keen business insight and a heart for his employees,” said managing partner Jean-Dominique Senard. “He is one of the key leaders who sets Michelin apart. He has a passion for innovation and is dedicated to transforming mobility. I am confident that Michelin North America will continue to excel under his leadership.”

“I’ve been proud to have Dick Wilkerson as a colleague and a friend for more than 25 years,” said Selleck. “Dick has left an indelible mark – with Michelin performing very effectively in North America even during the worst recession in decades. My challenge is to take a strong company with exceptional people to the next level – delivering even more for our customers.”

In his previous role, 56-year-old Selleck led many major initiatives, including the rollout of X-One tires in North America. Additionally, he implemented modernization efforts at truck tire plants in Europe and North America while launching major capacity expansions in China, India and Brazil.

Earlier in his career at Michelin, Selleck served in various manufacturing positions, including industrial engineer, shop manager, plant production manager and plant manager. He was also vice-president of Michelin Tire Manufacturing in the US and Canada, COO of Michelin Americas Small Tires and COO of the passenger car and light truck tires replacement market business in Europe.

Selleck is a graduate of both the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he studied civil engineering, and Clemson University, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration. He began his career as an Army officer in the 4th Infantry Division, where he served as a platoon leader and a company commander.