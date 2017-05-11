Moncton ready to host Atlantic Truck Show next month

MONCTON, N.B. – The Atlantic Truck Show is returning to the Moncton Coliseum next month from June 9-10.

The event is hosted by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association and is considered a key event for industry stakeholders to research and purchase the latest trucks and related products on the market. The event takes place biennially and is typically attended by more than 12,000 visitors over the two days of the show.

“This massive event will take over the entire Moncton Coliseum Complex, inside and out,” said Mark Cusack, national show manager. “Visitors will get to check out gleaming displays of big rigs and industry-related products and services… along with opportunities to see specialty and antique trucks, take part in a test drive, and maybe even find a new job!”

A new addition to this year’s show is the the Women in Trucking’s second annual Canadian Salute to Women Behind the Wheel, a celebration to honor female truck drivers and recognize them for their service. The salute is set to take place on Saturday and is open to any female professional driver. It includes refreshments, door prizes, and a group photo.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have the Salute to Women taking place in conjunction with the Atlantic Truck Show,” said Joanne Ritchie, executive director of the Owner-Operator’s Business Association of Canada. “This marks only the second time the event has happened in Canada. It’s important to celebrate the contributions of female professional drivers in a male-dominated industry, and the Atlantic Truck Show is the perfect venue to do so!”

Additional features happening as part of the Atlantic Truck Show’s 2017 edition include:

Innovative Product Awards, with one winner and two runners up being recognized at the APTA Shifting Gears Breakfast on Friday, June 9

Recruiting Here, connecting job seekers with companies who are looking to hire new employees

Big Red, a Western Star heavy haul truck that will be on display at the show, courtesy of Nova Truck Centres

Ride & Drive, an opportunity for visitors to test drive brand new trucks from participating manufacturers

The show takes place on Friday June 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitor registration for the show is taking place now. Visitors are invited to take advantage of convenient online registration by May 31, 2017, to save 50% and fast-track their entrance to the show.Complete show information is available on the show website: www.AtlanticTruckShow.com.