NACFE and partners launch roadshow to showcase fuel efficiency

New York, N.Y. — Shell, PepsiCo, the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), and Carbon War Room (CWR) announced today that is has launched Run on Less, a first-of-its-kind cross-country roadshow to showcase advancements in fuel efficiency.

The event, set to take place in September 2017, will demonstrate how Class 8 trucks can use different technologies to achieve the best fuel economy. The three-week experience will kick off from multiple locations across the United States and culminate at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) inaugural show in Atlanta, taking place September 24-28, 2017.

Run on Less is led by NACFE and CWR’s Trucking Efficiency Operation, with Shell and PepsiCo as the title sponsors.

According to organizers, Run on Less will feature six to 10 Class 8 trucks, using current, commercially available technologies that will haul real freight around the country. The trucks will be equipped with different efficiency technologies, and drivers will demonstrate how to achieve the best fuel economy in today’s highway tractors. With a goal of achieving 9.0 MPG or more, the technologies fitted to the trucks will range from 6x2s and automated transmissions to aerodynamics and other technologies that assist with improved freight efficiency. Driver progress, as well as the dollars and carbon emissions saved, will be tracked and reported in real time throughout Run on Less via a live online site.

“Shell consistently works to raise awareness about the energy challenge facing us and the Run on Less collaboration is the perfect way to demonstrate our commitment,” said Annie Peter, fleet sector marketing manager, Shell Lubricants. “With new fuel economy regulations on the horizon and the need for continuing advances in fuel economy, Shell Lubricants recognizes that a holistic approach to making fuel economy gains is important. This includes advances in engine and drivetrain technology, the use of low viscosity lubricants, aerodynamic designs, efficient driving methods, and more.”

“Delivering products using a more efficient fleet is a key component of achieving PepsiCo’s goal to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain,” added Mike O’Connell, senior director, supply chain, PepsiCo. “Run on Less provides a unique opportunity for us to join other forward-looking fleets to demonstrate best practices when it comes to MPG, and provide real-world confidence to encourage widespread adoption of fuel-efficient technologies, ultimately improving the bottom line for North American fleets.”

The roadshow will end at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on September 24, where the final results will be announced, and drivers will showcase their equipment and share learnings and best practices on fuel economy.

“Now more than ever, fleets need help sifting through the noise and making better purchasing decisions, and manufacturers need help understanding the benefits and consequences of how fleets use their technologies,” said Scott Perry, chief technology and procurement officer, Ryder, and NACFE Board chairman. “Run on Less will overcome these challenges by highlighting the opportunities of technologies that are available and profitable today.”

The inaugural NACV Show 2017 will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, and is expected to see 10,000 trade visitors and 400 exhibitors. Well-known manufacturers of commercial and specialty vehicles, as well as producers of parts and components, will present their wide range of products.

More details about Run on Less will be announced in coming months. During April, event organizers will be accepting fleet applications to participate in the Run. Sponsorship opportunities will remain open until June 1.

For more information, please contact Mike Roeth at mike.roeth@nacfe.org or visit www.runonless.com.