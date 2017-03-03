NAL Insurance, CarriersEdge reveal details about Driving for Profit seminar

LONDON, Ont. – NAL Insurance and CarriersEdge announced today that together they are bringing back the half-day workshop, Driving For Profit.

The event centers around discussions about best practices uncovered during the 2017 Best Fleets to Drive For program, along with other industry issues.

It will feature a session devoted to sharing information from the 2017 Best Fleets to Drive For program, highlighting emerging trends, innovative ideas, and successful programs from this year’s crop of winning fleets. A panel of winners will provide further information about their own programs and secrets to success.

“Since inception, Driving For Profit has been about helping fleets improve their bottom lines”, added Glenn Caldwell, v.p. of sales and NAL Insurance. “By partnering with Best Fleets to Drive For we can expand that even further and showcase a great selection of proven program ideas.”

The event is set to take place on May 31 at the Mississauga Grand and will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a networking lunch from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.drivingforprofit.com for $199, with an early bird price of $149 until April 15. Complimentary passes will be provided to NAL and CarriersEdge customers, and Best Fleets to Drive For participants.