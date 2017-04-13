Navistar Fleet Charge turns 30

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar announced today its Fleet Charge program is celebrating 30 years.

Fleet Charge is a private label purchasing card program that provides customers with guaranteed pricing, consolidated billing, and a dedicated credit line, and is accepted at more than 650 International and IC Bus dealer locations in the US and Canada. It officially rolled out in 1987 as a way for large, national accounts to experience greater continuity across the dealer network.

“Fleet Charge demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with unmatched options to manage their fleet maintenance and repairs,” said Carlos Junquera, vice-president, North America Sales, Parts. “Furthermore, it allows our dealers to provide customers with highly customizable programs to meet their enterprise needs and help them grow their business.”

According to Navistar, the program has more than doubled in size since the 20th anniversary in 2007.

“We are focused on how we can continually improve the customer experience. Fleet Charge is the gold standard within the industry from a standpoint of flexibility and ease of use for our customers,” said Michael Cancelliere, senior vice-president, Global Parts and Customer Service. “We continue to refine the program based on customer feedback and this has resulted in Fleet Charge being one of the key weapons in our arsenal as we pursue aggressive retail sales growth, with all sizes of customer.”

This year, the program is implementing a number of initiatives designed to drive return business into International dealerships. As of April 1, new customers can apply for their Fleet Charge accounts online, using an electronic submission tool on the program website.

To learn more about Fleet Charge or to open an account, visit http://www.fleetcharge.com.