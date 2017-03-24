Navistar rolls out new OnCommand Connection Telematics, Marketplace

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar announced the launch of its telematics solution, OnCommand Connection Telematics today.

According to the company, the new solution includes hardware and applications in support of all Class 6-8 vehicles equipped with a J1939 or J1708 diagnostic port. It complements OnCommand Connection, which aims for improved uptime for more than 300,000 vehicles. OnCommand Connection Telematics will offer a new telematics option to many customers who had not previously used telematics from any source.

The company also announced OnCommand Connection Marketplace, a new, open-architecture, cloud-based technology platform for complete telematics solutions and a broad range of related driver support tools.

“Today’s telematics solutions add incredible power for customers who are seeking to optimize vehicle uptime and driver productivity,” said Terry Kline, Navistar senior vice-president and chief information officer. “But only 30% of the industry is currently benefiting from these amazing tools. Building on our DriverFirst philosophy and our commitment to uptime, OnCommand Connection Telematics and OnCommand Connection Marketplace will provide customers of all sizes with easy access to new software tools that can make them more profitable.

“With OnCommand Connection Telematics providing universal access to advanced technology tools, we will level the playing field for telematics and remote diagnostics in the trucking industry. And, OnCommand Connection Marketplace will provide new opportunities for a wide range of players seeking a ready-made market for their innovative apps and solutions.”

The first app available on OnCommand Connection Marketplace will be OnCommand Connection Electronic Driver Log (EDL), which automates federal Hours of Service compliance requirements that are mandated for all carriers by December 18, 2017

The Electronic Driver Log will be available in both the Google Play store and the Apple iTunes store.

To learn more about OnCommand Connection, visit www.OnCommandConnection.com.