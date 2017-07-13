Navistar’s OnCommand Connection Telematics now available

WALCOTT, Iowa — Navistar announced that its integrated OnCommand Connection Telematics solution, launched in March, is now available for purchase.

It offers truck and bus drivers and fleets an easy-to-use, comprehensive, one-price solution that can help drastically cut the cost of vehicle maintenance, while seamlessly handling virtually all federal and state compliance needs.

“Only about 30% of small fleets are benefiting from the amazing power of telematics,” said Terry Kline, Navistar senior vice-president and chief information officer. “In keeping with our DriverFirst philosophy and Uptime mission, we developed OnCommand Connection Telematics to make this information easily available and useable for the entire industry, from owner/operators to large fleets, on an integrated, predictable and easy-to-understand basis.”

OnCommand Connection Telematics is a combined hardware and software solution that provides a steady stream of real-time vehicle data, linked to GPS and other sources of data that can help drivers and fleets become safer, more productive and more profitable.This telematics solution is integrated with a new and improved version of the award-winning OnCommand Connection Advanced Remote Diagnostics system, which currently supports more than 300,000 vehicles of all makes and models. OnCommand Connection.

“Our advanced remote diagnostics solution explains not just what that red light on the dashboard means, but also what to do about it, so the driver, fleet manager, and safety manager can understand,” Kline said.

OnCommand Connection Telematics and Advanced Remote Diagnostics are also integrated with OnCommand Connection Electronic Driver Log (EDL), which automates federal Hours of Service compliance requirements that are mandated for all heavy duty trucks by December 18, 2017.

To learn more about OnCommand Connection, visit www.OnCommandConnection.com.