New inland port to be built in Southern Manitoba

LETELLIER, Man. – Mid Canada Transload Services is planning the construction of a new inland port and rail siding in Southern Manitoba, which will be one of the largest privately-owned inland ports in the province.

The port will be located one mile south of Letellier, Man, seven miles from the US border on a 250 acre site alongside Manitoba’s major export Highway 75, with access to two Class 1 railways, the CN and BNSF railways with daily service to and from the US and Mexico.

Emerson Milling CEO and president Real Tetrault conceived the idea of a new transloading site, as his company already ships oat products by rail to the US and Mexico, which led to the conception to build an industrial park to transload other products that are shipped by rail but still require truck to move the product to its final destination.

“We are offering a service to and from our rail site and we will transload the customers’ product in a safe and efficient environment,” said Tetrault. “We are also willing to build on this site as our customers may require.”

Manitoba minister of growth, enterprise and trade Cliff Cullen said cross-border trade is vital for the growth and prosperity of the province’s economy.

“This development is strategically positioned with direct links to international markets,” Cullen said. “Manitoba producers, processors and small and mid-size shippers will benefit from the opportunities this new inland port will provide.”