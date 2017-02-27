Newcom, PIT Group unveils detail of upcoming SCEF

MONTREAL, Que. — Newcom Media together with PIT Group have revealed the details the Sommet canadien sur l’entretien de flotte (SCEF).

The SCEF is set to be held in Montreal on April 19 on the sidelines of ExpoCam.

According to Newcom and PIT Group, the 2017 edition of the SCEF will give fleet managers a look into how to prepare for the challenges of tomorrow. It will also offer a workshop on connected driving and a panel discussion on cooperative platoon leadership.

The guest of honor at the event is Alexandre Taillefer who, after having revolutionized the taxi industry in Montreal, now wishes to apply his successful formula to the freight industry.

“SCEF 2017 offers participants the most exciting and diverse programming on cutting-edge topics that will help fleet managers position themselves on up-to-date topics for the trucking industry,” said Yves Provencher of PIT Group. “SCEF optimizes participant’s time by allowing them to attend a technical workshop as well as ExpoCam, therefore maximizing time away from the office.”

The SCEF is supported by the Quebec Trucking Association, the Quebec Trucking Technical Committee and the Societe des superintendants de transport de Quebec. The conference will be held in Montreal on April 19, 2017, the day before the opening of the ExpoCam National Truck Show.

To learn more or to register, visit www.scef.ca