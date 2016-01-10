UPDATE: Single lane of Nipigon River Bridge opened

“The failure of Nipigon River Bridge shows the Liberal government’s mismanagement of Northern Ontario’s roads and highways…The bridge is the transport lifeline for Northern communities and for commerce across the province. The closure of the bridge separated families and workers throughout Northern Ontario. Now with only partial repair, the faulty bridge is seriously hampering movement of families, workers and commerce throughout Northern Ontario and the province,” said Wayne Gates, MPP for Niagara Falls and the NDP’s Transportation critic.
“Right now, the Liberal government’s infrastructure plan for Northern Ontario seems to be: ‘drive through the United States,” added Michael Mantha, MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin and the NDP’s Northern Development and Mines critic.
Trucking companies are being ask to reroute threw the USA. How is that possible. In transit shipments have not been allowed since 911. Example Cross Port Huron reenter North Portal Sk. I think we need to get that bridge open ASAP
I guess we have the engineers to thank for this problem! Then there was a dam in London, Ontario that FAILED as well! Then there was another bridge FAILURE during construction, I believe on or near the Maitland River! There is NO doubt today’s engineers do to NOT even begin to compare to the Engineers of Day’s Gone By! Having chatted with an Engineer directly involved with the Hoover Dam, which I understand came in UNDER BUDGET! I also understand the hockey player’s bridge just doubled in cost before it even started! I can only imagine what the FINAL COST WILL BE?
Running In-transit through the United States is extremely difficult if not next to impossible. Carriers must be able to determine whether the goods they are transporting are subject to FDA prior notice requirements which essentially requires them to customs classify the cargo. They must: 1)post T&E bonds based on an estimated value of the cargo since the goods typically will not be travelling with invoices, 2) must ensure their operators can cross and have WHTI documentation, 3) provide all the shippers and consignee information for each shipment on the truck just to start. Then there is potential for inspections & out turns etc. Then there is the issues of dealing with the different In-Transit processes between the US and Canada and the difficulties of re-entering Canada all at the same time the ACI mandate is being enforced. These challenges alone have probably led to thousands of additional trucks running the northern Ontario roads since the early 2000’s and having other implications revolving around safety (traffic accidents, wildlife collisions), equipment maintenance, additional route milage & related charges & expenses, fuel tax revenues (gains for Canadian provinces less for the northern US states), reduction in northern US highway road services for carriers etc. What industry would like to see is a simplified process possibly a single In-Transit tariff and a robust seal process that FAST carriers could use.
There is a procedure to allow this to happen through the US – it is documented somewhere with the CBP and CBSA. However, under the current legislation, you will need to be a US bonded carrier with CBP; a process that is lengthy to obtain. You will also require to be setup as ACE compliant; also not an overnight setup.
You are right though, repairing the bridge is the best option.
It looks as if some engineer got his title without earning it.
Maybe he graduated in the bottom 50% of his class????
The structure of this bridge appears to be a knock off of the planned Champlain Bridge replacement.
Now that ought to be a discussion maker!
Also you would think that the American & Canadian Government get together in this time of need to cut out the bureaucracy, which would be very neighborly but I guess that is to much to ask!
You cut costs on replacing bridges you pay for it later big time.Looks like maybe poor engineering for the harsh winters in ON.
I blame Kathleen Whine and the legacy of Dalton
Had a bridge in the GTA gone out it would have been fixed and opened by now!
All of northern ontarios roads suck