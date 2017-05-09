OTA adds compliance session to Council Summit

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association’s 2017 Council Summit will now feature a compliance and freight policy session this year, organizers announced.

The newly added educational seminar will cover rules, regulations and enforcement; technical standards, emerging equipment and new technologies, among other issues.

The Compliance and Freight Policy Council session includes:

The Anatomy of a US Truck Accident-From Catastrophic Loss through Trial (morning session) – Trucking Industry Defense Association;

Dealing with Real Time Data: The Pro’s/Con’s and Expectations on Fleets – Trucking Industry Defense Association;

Update and implications of GHG Regulations Phase II for tractors and trailers – US EPA & Environment and Climate Change Canada;

Enforcement Trends in Michigan, New York and Ontario – New York and Michigan State Police, Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation;

Technical, Operational and Enforcement Policy side of ELD’s in the U.S. and Canada – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and ELD Suppliers;

The Modernized MTO: Where we are and where MTO is going — Ontario Ministry of Transportation;

The one-day Council Summit is set for June 21 at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel.