OTA adds compliance session to Council Summit

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association’s 2017 Council Summit will now feature a compliance and freight policy session this year, organizers announced.
The newly added educational seminar will cover rules, regulations and enforcement; technical standards, emerging equipment and new technologies, among other issues.
The Compliance and Freight Policy Council session includes:
The Anatomy of a US Truck Accident-From Catastrophic Loss through Trial (morning session) – Trucking Industry Defense Association;
Dealing with Real Time Data: The Pro’s/Con’s and Expectations on Fleets – Trucking Industry Defense Association;
Update and implications of GHG Regulations Phase II for tractors and trailers – US EPA & Environment and Climate Change Canada;
Enforcement Trends in Michigan, New York and Ontario – New York and Michigan State Police, Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation;
Technical, Operational and Enforcement Policy side of ELD’s in the U.S. and Canada – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and ELD Suppliers;
The Modernized MTO: Where we are and where MTO is going — Ontario Ministry of Transportation;
The one-day Council Summit is set for June 21 at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel.
To register for the session or see more details on any of the other Council sessions, click here.
Have your say: