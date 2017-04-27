OTA to host seminar on marijuana legalization

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association is wasting no time to address the issue of marijuana legalization in Canada and is hosting an exclusive workshop at its Council Summit on June 21.

The seminar, titled Marijuana Legalization and Medical Marijuana: Overview of the impacts of legalization for employers and related compliance materials was created to help trucking industry and human resource professionals prepare for this game-changing legislation, the OTA said.

The seminar is being put on by Trucking HR Canada & Steinberg Title Hope & Israel LLP, and will discuss the impacts and responsibilities of marijuana legalization for employers. Participants will also get an exclusive, inside look at new compliance materials being developed for carriers.

To register for this exclusive event or to see more details on any of the three Council sessions, click here.