OTA, Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce to host town hall meeting

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) and the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) is hosting a trucking issues town hall meeting in order to mark the recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the organizations.

The town hall is being held at the Westin Toronto Airport hotel, near OTA’s offices on Wed. Feb. 22 from 6-8 p.m. The event will feature updates on key issues like ELDs, mandatory entry level training, ESDC audits, and other key matters affecting the industry. OTA will have its key staff on hand to answer questions from the audience There will also be plenty of time for OTA carriers to network with leaders from the rapidly growing South Asian business and transportation communities. OTA is expecting between 75 to 100 delegates from ICCC to attend.

The event is open only to OTA and ICCC members and registration is free.

To register, click here.