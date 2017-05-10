OTA introduces 2017-18 Road Knights

TORONTO, Ont. — The 2017-18 Ontario Trucking Association’s Road Knights Team has been selected.

This term’s Road Knights team consists of seven exceptional truck drivers who will travel the province over the next two years, promoting the industry to the media as well as sharing their experiences and knowledge of the trucking industry and highway safety with students and community groups.

The team consists of Sylvain Binette (Kriska); Louis Carette (Kriska Transport); Gary deVos (Bison Transport); John Giunta (Polaris Transport); Brent Mater (Zavcor Trucking); Jeff Stocker (Spring Creek Carriers) and Henry Wilks (Double D Transport).

Team members are selected by a panel of industry, government, Road Knights alumni, and media representatives every two years.