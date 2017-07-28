OTA launches new finance council

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association has announced the launch of a new council for carrier CFOs to discuss all the issues related to the money side of trucking.

The OTA Finance Council will hold its inaugural networking event at the annual OTA executive conference on Nov. 8 at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto.

“The role of the finance professional continues to evolve by moving away from reporting on the past towards taking an active role in creating value in the business going forward. To be successful, one needs to broaden their network, build their expertise beyond debits and credits, and become comfortable testing conventional wisdom in the face of an ever-changing marketplace. That is the focus of this council,” said council chair Jon Saunders, v.p. of finance, Polaris Transport.

The agenda for the first meeting is as follows:

1. Take your 2018 financial plan to the next level with new insights, approaches and information with Chris Henry of TCA inGauge.

2.Panel Discussion: Trailer Valuation Trends – New, Used, Something in-Between. How fleets can optimize these transactions in 2018.

3. Congratulations, You’ve Grown in 2017: Discussing the benefits of leasing or buying new space.

4. Put Yourself in Your Banker’s Shoes: What lenders consider when determining the financial health of your business.

The council session will run Nov. 8. Lunch will be served. There will be no fee to attend. Council participants will also receive a complimentary ticket to the chairman’s reception. For more information on the annual executive conference and registration to other events, visit www.OTAConvention.ca.