OTA names speakers for annual executive conference

TORONTO, Ont. — Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is headlining the Ontario Trucking Association’s (OTA) executive conference, the OTA revealed today.

According to the OTA, as the headliner of the event, the former prime minister will cut through all the rhetoric in the media and break down what the critical trade discussions mean for your business interests going forward.

Other speakers include: Gabe Zichermann, one of the world’s foremost experts on the subject of workplace gamification, user engagement and behavioral design; Dr. Mary Donohue, social scientist and communication expert; and Ron Tite one of the “Top 10 Creative Canadians” by Marketing Magazine.

As well, the OTA confirmed that the entertainment after the awards gala dinner will be Jonny Harris of CBC’s The Debaters.