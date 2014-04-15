Owner, VP of Ashton Transport named Professional Woman of the Year

GARDEN CITY, NY — The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) has named Angelika Ringuette, owner and vice-president of Ashton Transport a 2014 Professional Woman of the Year.

She is recognized for this prestigious award for her leadership in marketing.

Formed almost 25 years ago, Ashton Transport has a fleet of more than 20 tractor and 70 trailers that provide service to Western Canada.

Ringuette is looking forward to providing transport to the Keystone pipeline project and is an active member in her community, supporting organizations like Stars Air Ambulance and The Boys and Girls Club.