Participants shed major pounds with 10 Pound Challenge

LONDON, Ont. – Healthy Trucker announced recently that since the 10 Pound Challenge started on January 1, participants have lost a total of more than 579 pounds.

“Out of hundreds of participants, we had 70 participants logging their results online, and collectively these participants lost and average of 10.2 pounds,” said Andrea Morley, lead nutritionist and health coach for the Healthy Fleet Challenge.

According to reports from those in the program:

4% are eating better

8% are exercising more

1% are feeling better

6% are sleeping better

2% are happy that their fleet encouraged them to participate

To build off the success participants had in this first weight loss challenge, Healthy Fleet has announced its next challenge, which will be even bigger and better than any challenge they have done before.

“Based on the feedback of our participants, we are launching an iOS and Android app for our next challenge coming up in May. The new app will make food and exercise tracking, coaching, and team support easier for both drivers on the road and staff at the office,” said Aaron Lindsay, v.p. of marketing for Healthy Fleet.

Among other things, the new app will feature a coaching feed that will have expert nutrition and exercise tips. The new app will be available in April.

You can reserve a free spot for you or your company to join the May Healthy Fleet Challenge by sending an email to info@healthyfleet.com. Fleets that reserve a spot will be featured on the www.HealthyFleet.com homepage for the months leading up to the challenge.