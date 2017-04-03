Penske forms onboard technology consulting group

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing announced it has formed an onboard technology consulting group within its existing operations.

The group was created as a value-added service to help Penske’s customers to address technology choices and questions fleet operators have about selecting, evaluating, implementing, and using onboard systems.

“Onboard fleet technology systems and options are changing rapidly,” said Art Vallely, executive vice-president and COO at Penske Truck Leasing. “Many fleet operators simply cannot keep up with the rate of change. Our goal in creating this expert team is to provide customers with an objective, fact-based view of the various onboard technologies such as telematics, ELDs, in-cab cameras, and other emerging technologies going forward.

“We have in-depth and road-tested experience with all of the major onboard technology service providers. We’re now bringing this experience together as a value-added service to our customers.”