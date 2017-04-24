Penske unveils new mobile app

READING, Pa. – Penske Truck Leasing has rolled out a new free mobile app called Penske Fleet this week.

The new app is to benefit its full-service truck leasing and contract maintenance customers. The mobile app allows Penske’s customers to:

View real-time fuel prices. Penske’s customers may view current company fuel prices in local markets and costs for third-party fueling locations across the United States.

Review a detailed 90-day history of vehicle maintenance services performed.

Easily search and find Penske locations for service, fuel or rental trucks; public scale locations; and third-party compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations.

Make one-click roadside assistance calls and monitor the status of roadside calls using convenient push-notifications.

“We are committed to keeping customers informed, safe and compliant, and always moving forward,” explained Sherry Sanger, Penske senior vice-president of marketing. “Fleet operators are consistently on the go. Our app helps customers manage their vehicles easily and places the services they rely on at the tips of their fingers. Additional functionalities and capabilities will also be added to the app later this year.”

The app is available for free download in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Penske Truck Leasing customers should contact their local representative to request log-in credentials.